The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

AUTOLIV

The Swedish auto safety gear maker's Japanese rival Takata is expected to plead guilty to criminal wrongdoing as early as Friday as part of a $1 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over its handling of air bag ruptures linked to 16 deaths worldwide, sources said.

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecom equipment supplier said late on Thursday it had signed an agreement with China Mobile to co-operate on Internet of Things.

