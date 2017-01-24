The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday :

VOLVO

Goldman Sachs has raised its recommendation on the stock of Swedish truck maker Volvo to neutral from sell and upped its target price to 113 Swedish crowns from 91. Volvo shares closed at 110.90 crowns in Stockholm on Monday.

For more on the company, click on

SEB, NORDEA

RBC has raised its recommendation on the stock of Nordic bank Nordea to outperform from sector perform, and upped the target price to 110 Swedish crowns from 100. Nordea shares closed at 102.60 crowns in Stockholm on Monday.

RBC has also cut its view on Swedish bank SEB to underperform from sector perform.

For more on the company, click on [SEBa.ST>

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom) ))