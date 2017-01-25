The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NORDEA

The Stockholm-based bank lost 40,000 customers in Denmark in 2016 according to a poll from Voxmeter, Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported on Wednesday. The decline has been less steep than the poll showed, a spokesman from the bank told Jyllands-Posten. Nordea will publish its fourth quarter earnings report on Thursday at 0600 GMT.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States, a major market for Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux, rose 14.3 percent year-on-year in December, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) showed late on Tuesday.

MTG

Swedish media company Modern Times Group's (MTG) said it had agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in FTV Prima Holding in the Czech Republic to Denemo Media. MTG said the transaction values 100 pct of FTV at an enterprise value of 237.4 million euros.

MTG is considering using the proceeds to increase ownership in InnoGames from 21 pct to 51 pct.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ))