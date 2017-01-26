The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NORDEA, SAMPO

Swedish banking group Nordea proposed an annual dividend of 0.65 euros per share, up from 0.63 euros last year and above analysts' average forecast of 0.64 euros.

The news may also move shares in Finnish financial holding company Sampo which owns a fifth of shares in Nordea.

ERICSSON, NOKIA

Swedish telecom network equipment maker Ericsson slashed its annual dividend by 73 percent and posted fourth-quarter operating income below market expectations, saying its network market remained weak.

The report may also affect shares in Nokia, Ericsson's Finnish rival.

SCA

The Swedish forest industry company reported its full-year 2016 core profit roughly in line with expectations and proposed a rising annual dividend.

The company also said it would invest in its tissue plant in Britain.

KONE

The Finnish elevator maker is due to report its fourth-quarter earnings at 1030 GMT.

The company is expected to report a slight operating profit improvement but a falling order intake from the fourth quarter amid cooling demand from its mainstay market China, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

