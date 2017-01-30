AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
(Adds Neste) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
FRONTLINE
The Oslo-listed crude oil tanker firm has made a conditional offer to buy competitor DHT Holdings in an all-share deal and has already bought a 16 percent stake, DHT said in a statement on Monday.
NESTE
Goldman Sachs has cut its recommendation on the shares of the Finnish refiner to "sell" from "neutral" and lowered its target price to 26.80 euros ($28.72) from 34.10 euros.
(Reporting by Oslo, Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen newsrooms) ($1 = 0.9331 euros)
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.