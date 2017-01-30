(Adds Sandvik) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SANDVIK

Swedish engineering group Sandvik said on Monday the head of its Machining Solutions business, Jonas Gustavsson, had decided to leave the firm after nine years to become CEO of technical consultancy firm AF.

FRONTLINE

The Oslo-listed crude oil tanker firm has made a conditional offer to buy competitor DHT Holdings in an all-share deal and has already bought a 16 percent stake, DHT said in a statement on Monday.

NESTE

Goldman Sachs has cut its recommendation on the shares of the Finnish refiner to "sell" from "neutral" and lowered its target price to 26.80 euros ($28.72) from 34.10 euros.

(Reporting by Oslo, Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen newsrooms)