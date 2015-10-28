The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil major posted a third-quarter adjusted operating profit lower than forecasts and said it would cut its capital expenditure for 2015 by another $1 billion as the oil industry struggles on with low crude prices.

TELIASONERA

There are many parties who are interested in the businesses that the Swedish telecom operator has said it wants to exit in the region it calls Eurasia, TeliaSonera CEO Johan Dennelind told business daily Dagens Industri in an interview published on Wednesday.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store chain reported third-quarter operating loss in line with market expectations and reiterated its full-year forecast.

FISKARS

The Finnish home and garden products company lifted its full-year profit forecast, saying it now expects a rising core operating profit compared to its previous estimate of a flat profit.

FRED. OLSEN ENERGY

The Norwegian drilling rig operator reported third-quarter core earnings below analysts' forecasts and said its order backlog had dropped to $1.4 billion from previously $2.9 billion.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms firm reported third-quarter core earnings above expectations but still revised down its full-year revenue and margin guidance due to a failed merger in Denmark.

SKANSKA

The biggest construction group in the Nordic region said third-quarter order bookings were 33.9 billion Swedish crowns, above a mean forecast of 32.8 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

DSV

The Danish transport and logistic group posted a bigger-than-expected rise in third quarter operation profit before special items and raised its full-year profit guidance.

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian insurer reported third-quarter group profit below forecast and said earnings had been weakened by volatile financial markets.

