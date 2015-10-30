The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIAN TYRES

The Finnish winter tyre maker reported better-than-expected profits as growth in North America and the Nordic region offset weak demand in Russia.

Its third-quarter operating profit came in at 72.4 million euros ($79.5 million), beating analysts' average expectation of 66.5 million euros.

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian media house posted third-quarter core earnings above forecasts on Friday.

ORKLA

The Norwegian conglomerate posted third-quarter earnings above forecasts on Friday.

ARCHER

The oil services firm did not expect overall activity levels or pricing to improve during the fourth quarter or the first half of 2016, after posting a larger-than-expected net loss in the third quarter.

