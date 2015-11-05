The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The world's largest wind turbine maker reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit before special items, raised its 2015 full-year profit outlook and launched a share buy-back plan.

For more on the company, click on

PROSAFE

The Norwegian offshore services company suspended its dividend due to a weak market for the near term, and reported third-quarter earnings slightly below forecast.

For more on the company, click on

FINGERPRINT CARDS

The Swedish biometric firm reported its second consecutive quarterly operating profit and lifted its minimum guidance for 2015 revenues.

For more on the company, click on

SAMPO

The Finnish financial holding company reported rising quarterly profits as strong performance at its insurance businesses offset weaker investment gains and lower profit contribution from Nordea, of which it owns a fifth.

For more on the company, click on

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms firm assigned law firm Deloitte Advokatfirma AS to review its handling and oversight of the minority ownership in VimpelCom and the related investment in Uzbekistan.

For more on the company, click on

AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian oil engineering firm reported third-quarter earnings that lagged forecasts and repeated that market conditions in Norway would be sluggish for the next couple of years.

For more on the company, click on

EMGS

The Norwegian oil services company reported a larger than expected loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and said it plans to raise up to 278 million crowns ($32.12 million) in cash from its owners, while continuing to cut costs and preserve cash during a difficult time for the industry.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.6556 Norwegian crowns)