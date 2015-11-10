The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecom equipment and services group hosts a day of presentations to investors in Stockholm.

OPERA SOFTWARE

The Norwegian online advertising and browser technology company cut its full-year 2015 revenue and earnings outlook on Tuesday, and announced "a new and important partnership" with AT&T on ads.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker is expected to report a 42 percent increase in third-quarter operating profit as investments in new concept stores start to pay off, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)