The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

H&M

The Swedish fashion retailer reported on Tuesday a surprise rise in pretax profit for the September-November period and set a new growth target to increase local-currency turnover by 10 to 15 percent annually.

NOVO NORDISK

Three of the biggest makers of diabetes treatments, Sanofi SA, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Co, were named in a class action lawsuit about price fixing filed by a group of patients.

The suit, filed on Monday in a federal court in Massachusetts, said the companies have simultaneously hiked the price of insulin by over 150 percent during the past five years.

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering firm on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit just above expectations and said it sees demand during the first quarter this year to be somewhat lower than in the fourth quarter.

SEADRILL

Norwegian rig firm Seadrill said in an update on Tuesday that the ongoing restructuring negotiations for its $8 billion debt have proven to be more complicated than expected, but is still aiming for a deal in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)