The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

PROFFICE

Randstad Holding, the number two staffing company globally, launched a recommended cash offer on the smaller Swedish peer at 25 Swedish crowns ($2.86) per share, Randstad said on Monday.

IFS

Private equity firm EQT has acquired 63 percent of the capital in the Swedish enterprise software maker for 362.50 Swedish crowns ($41.45) per share and will make a mandatory bid at the same price, IFS said on Monday.

HOEGH LNG

The Oslo-listed company, whose floating plants turn liquefied natural gas (LNG) into gas, reported third-quarter earnings below forecasts and offered a dividend of $0.10 as expected.

For more on the company, click on

JUNHUI SHIPPING & TRANSPORTATION

The Oslo-listed dry bulk freighter said its third-quarter operating loss more than doubled to $31.2 million and that the market outlook remains poor due to weak demand from China.

For more on the company, click on

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian publishing and online classifieds company announced late on Friday that its top two executives had sold shares in the firm worth close to 8 million crowns ($921,117.78).

Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal and Chief Financial Officer Trond Berger sold the shares at prices close to an all-time high reached earlier last week.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.6851 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 8.7449 Swedish crowns)