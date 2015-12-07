The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ELECTROLUX

America's GE has terminated the $3.3 billion deal to sell GE Appliances to Electrolux, the Swedish firm said on Monday.

POLARCUS

The offshore seismic data firm said it had halted payments to banks, lease providers and certain bond holders and plans to restructure its balance sheet.

SKANSKA

The Swedish construction firm said it had sold its stakes in two London hospitals for around 1 billion Swedish crowns ($117.84 million). The buyers are three Skanska pension funds.

BANK NORWEGIAN AS

The consumer loans company, which is 20 percent owned by airline Norwegian Air, will launch operations in Denmark and Finland following its earlier expansion into Sweden from its home base in Norway.

The new operation is expected to reach profitability after two years of operation.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.4864 Swedish crowns)