The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SANDVIK

The Swedish engineering group said on Thursday its fourth-quarter results will be affected by non-recurring charges totalling 1.55 billion Swedish crowns ($184 million).

HAFSLUND

The Norwegian energy producer and distributor is considering whether to spin off its retail electricity sales unit in an initial public offering, financial daily Finansavisen reported.

A final decision on a listing will be taken within a year, though Hafslund will keep a significant stake even if the unit goes public, the paper said.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)