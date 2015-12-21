The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELIASONERA

The Swedish telecoms operator said it has agreed to sell its 60.4 percent stake in Nepalese operator Ncell to Malaysian mobile operator Axiata for $1.03 billion, receiving a further $48 million in compensation for dissolving a Nepalese ownership.

NESTE

U.S. biofuel tax credit, approved for 2015 and 2016 last week, will boost the core operating profit of the Finnish refiner by more than 100 million euros ($109 million) this full year, the company said.

"The decision is favourable for Neste and removes some uncertainty from the renewables' profit performance in 2016. We had expected Neste to gain about 80-100 million euros from the tax credit," Inderes Equity Research said in a note to investors.

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecom equipment maker said it had signed a patent license agreement with Apple Inc and estimated 2015 intellectual property rights revenues of $13-14 billion, including positive effects from the litigation settlement with Apple.

($1 = 0.9190 euros)