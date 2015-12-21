The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
TELIASONERA
The Swedish telecoms operator said it has agreed to sell its
60.4 percent stake in Nepalese operator Ncell to Malaysian
mobile operator Axiata for $1.03 billion, receiving a
further $48 million in compensation for dissolving a Nepalese
ownership.
NESTE
U.S. biofuel tax credit, approved for 2015 and 2016 last
week, will boost the core operating profit of the Finnish
refiner by more than 100 million euros ($109 million) this full
year, the company said.
"The decision is favourable for Neste and removes some
uncertainty from the renewables' profit performance in 2016. We
had expected Neste to gain about 80-100 million euros from the
tax credit," Inderes Equity Research said in a note to
investors.
ERICSSON
The Swedish telecom equipment maker said it had signed a
patent license agreement with Apple Inc and estimated
2015 intellectual property rights revenues of $13-14 billion,
including positive effects from the litigation settlement with
Apple.
(Reporting by Helsinki, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo
newsrooms) ($1 = 0.9190 euros)