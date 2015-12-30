The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
OPERA SOFTWARE
The Norwegian software company is extending its strategic
review and is expected to conclude it by the time it reports
full-year 2015 results.
SUBSEA 7
The oil industry supplier has won a contract worth between
$50 million and $150 million for work offshore Egypt.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)