The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

CHR. HANSEN

The Danish food ingredients maker said late on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Nutrition Physiology Company (NPC) for $185 million and will cancel a planned share buy-back programme and interim dividends. On Thursday morning the company increased its organic growth guidance for the 2015/16 financial year in its first quarter earnings report. It now expects organic revenue growth of 9-11 pct. from an earlier guidance of 8-10 pct.

LUNDIN, STATOIL

Oil major Statoil said it has bought an 11.93 percent stake in Sweden's Lundin Petroleum for 4.6 billion Swedish crowns ($539.57 million).

NOKIA

The Finnish network equipment maker said it will reopen its public exchange offer for outstanding Alcatel-Lucent securities on Thursday and to start combining the operations of the two companies.

Following the first round of the offer, the French stock market authority said earlier this year that Nokia would hold around 79 percent of Alcatel shares.

TELIASONERA

The telecom operator said operating income in the fourth quarter would be impacted by a non-cash impairment charge of 5.3 billion Swedish crowns ($621.6 million) related to its operations in Uzbekistan in the wake of its decision to over time exit the Eurasian market.

The company also said it would book a charge of 1.9 billion crowns related to its Danish operations after it dropped plans to merge its business there with that of Telenor.

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecom equipment maker said it had extended its cross license agreement with Huawei Technologies Co. As part of the renewed agreement, Huawei will make on-going royalty payment based upon actual sales to Ericsson from 2016 and onwards, the company said.

Ericsson also reiterated its forecast for IPR revenues in 2015.

VOLVO

Industry forecaster ACT Research said in a note late on Wednesday that supply of heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks in the United States continued rise faster than demand with a similar period of imbalance not seen since the second half of 2012.

"Sales are likely to continue on a downward trajectory until the oversupply of trucks is consumed," ACT said. Volvo is a major manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in North America.

