The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

AUTOLIV

U.S. regulators on Friday announced a new recall of 5 million vehicles with air bags from Takata - a competitor to the Swedish car safety equipment maker.

ERICSSON, VOLVO

Anders Nyren, previous head of investment firm Industrivarden, is leaving the boards of Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson and truck maker Volvo at this year's AGMs, he told business daily Dagens Industri.

Those will be the last companies where Industrivarden is an owner that he leaves following a corporate spending scandal.

