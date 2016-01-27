The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest bank by market value reported underlying profit below expectations in the fourth quarter and raised its dividend less than analysts expected.

ERICSSON

The Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker posted fourth-quarter operating profit above market expectations on Wednesday and said business in China had recovered.

Operating profit was 11.0 billion Swedish crowns ($1.29 billion) compared to 6.3 billion in the year-ago quarter and above a mean forecast of 10.6 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

WARTSILA

The Finnish industrial engine maker reported rising profits from the fourth quarter but said the market for its ship engines would remain challenging this year amid low oil prices.

KONECRANES

The Finnish crane maker said late on Tuesday that the company remains commited to the proposed merger with Terex , the U.S. company which had received an unsolicited offer from China's Zoomlion.

"The Board of Directors of Konecranes has confirmed that Konecranes will continue to pursue the merger of equals with Terex as planned," the Finnish company said in a statement.

Trading in the shares of Konecranes continues from the Helsinki market opening, the stock exchange said separately.

