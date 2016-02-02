The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's largest financial institution swung to a bigger
than expected fourth quarter pretax profit and said it would
initiate a share buy-back programme of 9 billion Danish crowns.
For more on the company, click on
ALFA LAVAL
The Swedish engineering group posted a bigger than expected
fall in fourth quarter core earnings and said it expected
somewhat lower demand in the first quarter.
For more on the company, click on
SWEDBANK
The Swedish banking group posted fourth-quarter net earnings
below market expectations on Tuesday and lowered its dividend.
For more on the company, click on
TGS
The Norwegian seismic surveyor reported a larger than
expected loss for the fourth quarter while announcing a
reduction in quarterly dividends and maintaining its 2016
outlook.
For more on the company, click on
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil major has been put on negative credit
watch by ratings agency S&P, which also put a string of other
European energy firms on watch and cut its rating on Shell.
For more on the company, click on
SONGA OFFSHORE
The Norwegian rig firm said late on Monday it would cut up
to 200 onshore staff and contractors in a bid to save $30
million per year.
For more on the company, click on
HAVILA SHIPPING, FARSTAD, DEEP SEA SUPPLY, SIEM OFFSHORE,
SOLSTAD OFFSHORE, DOF, REM OFFSHORE
Owners of ships serving the oil industry will be exempt from
paying license fees for 2016 on vessels that have been
mothballed, Norway's industry minister said on Tuesday.
For more on the companies, click on
[REM.OL
]
COLOPLAST
The Danish ostomy bag and wound care maker will present
earnings for the first quarter of its 2015/2016 fiscal year,
with analysts expecting its operating profit (EBIT) to rise 12
percent from the same quarter a year ago to 1.21 billion Danish
crowns.
For more on the company, click
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.8766 Danish crowns)