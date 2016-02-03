The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

KESKO

The Finnish retailer reported its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit fell to 59.1 million euros ($64.5 million) from 61.9 million a year earlier, roughly in line with analysts' expectations.

It said its comparable operating profit was expected to grow slightly this year.

KONECRANES

The Finnish crane maker said its integration planning with proposed merger partner Terex had begun well and that the transaction is expected to close around mid-year.

"We believe that the stock market undervalues the inherent value-creation potential of the merger," Konecranes said in a statement.

Terex last month received a rival approach from China's Zoomlion.

SANDVIK

The Swedish engineering group posted a marginally deeper than expected fall in fourth quarter core operating earnings and cut its dividend, saying demand had weakened further in the final months of last year.

FORTUM

The Finnish state-controlled utility is planning acquisitions and cost-cuts after posting a larger-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter earnings due to low Nordic power prices and write-downs.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin maker lowered its target for long-term profit growth and reported slightly weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil producer reported a net loss of $493.7 million following foreign exchange losses and impairment charges. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a net loss of $50.5 million. The company's operating earnings before depreciation and amortisation were well ahead of forecasts.

GJENSIDIGE

The Norwegian insurer proposed a higher than expected dividend for 2015, while its fourth-quarter pretax profit was slightly below analysts' forecasts.

