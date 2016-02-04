(Corrects to make clear Lundbeck's drug Brintellix is already
approved in the United States)
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil firm will cut its capital spending to $13
billion in 2016 from $14.7 billion in 2015, and said it would
pay its dividends in cash or shares after posting fourth-quarter
earnings ahead of expectations.
SEB
The Swedish banking group reported fourth-quarter operating
earnings above expectations on Thursday and raised its dividend
more than expected.
NESTE
State-controlled Finnish refiner Neste reported quarterly
profits and dividend proposal ahead of market expectations with
the help of high European refining margins and favourable
foreign exchange rates.
DNB
Top Norwegian bank DNB announced a bigger than expected
increase to its dividend on Thursday after reporting quarterly
net earnings in line with forecasts.
METSO
The Finnish engineering group posted fourth-quarter profit
below market expectations and warned that its overall trading
conditions would further weaken this year.
H. LUNDBECK
Danish pharmaceutical company H. Lundbeck said late on
Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA)
Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee supports the
effectiveness of drug Brintellix in treating certain aspects of
cognitive dysfunction in major depressive disorder.
This could lead the FDA to approve the addition of 'improved
cognitive function' to Brintellix's information leaflet.
STORA ENSO
The Finnish pulp and paper company is publishing its
quarterly results at 1100 GMT. A Reuters poll of analysts
expects a 17-percent rise in the company's fourth-quarter
operating profit.
