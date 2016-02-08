The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

REC SILICON

The Norwegian maker of silicon for the solar panel industry warned of falling revenues in the fourth quarter, a larger core operating loss and an impairment of $151.5 million, and said it would preserve cash by shutting additional U.S. capacity due to an ongoing trade dispute between China and the Unites States.

BW OFFSHORE

The Norwegian owner of floating oil production and storage units (FPSOs) has launched a review of its strategic options in light of sharply weaker markets. The company reported a net loss of $234.5 million for the fourth quarter, against expectations for a profit of $7.4 million, following large writedowns of asset values and goodwill.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms operator's Bangladeshi unit, Grameenphone, raised its fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to 1.59 billion Norwegian crowns ($185.52 million) from 1.16 billion a year earlier, above expectations for 1.55 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

