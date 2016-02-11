The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA
The Finnish company reported better-than-expected profits
for its mainstay telecom network equipment business but warned
that rollouts for new mobile networks would start to slow this
year in its key market in China.
NORWEGIAN AIR
The Norwegian budget airline reported fourth-quarter
earnings above expectations on Thursday and kept its outlook for
growth in capacity this year, while costs were seen lower.
ORKLA
The Norwegian consumer goods company reported core earnings
as expected and said it planned to maintain its dividend.
EMGS
The Norwegian seismic surveyor posted a wider than expected
core loss as markets remain weak amid the sharp fall in the
price of oil.
