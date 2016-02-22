HELSINKI Feb 22 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
KONECRANES
Terex Corp, the U.S. crane maker that has received a
$3.3 billion acquisition offer from China's Zoomlion
, said late on Friday it had halted integration work
with its proposed merger partner, Finland's Konecranes
.
"Given the uncertainties involved with the merger and
proposed acquisition (by Zoomlion), the decision was made to
halt information sharing, work on integration, and synergies
between the businesses, until further clarity can be had on the
course of action," Terex said in a statement after Reuters
reported on the cessation of integration work, citing sources.
For more on the company, click
NOKIA
The Finnish mobile network gear maker said on Sunday it sees
the shift to the next generation of 5G wireless networks kicking
off well ahead of 2020, the year when many in the industry
consider mass-market upgrades will begin.
Speaking to investors and reporters ahead of the Mobile
World Congress in Barcelona, CEO Rajeev Suri said the company
plans to pick up investment in 5G technology this year and that
sales of 5G-ready equipment capable of future upgrades could
begin as early as 2017.
Separately, Nokia announced a plan to acquire Canadian
identity-access management security firm Nakina Systems for
undisclosed terms.
For more on the company, click
SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINES
SAS will cancel four return flights from Arlanda on Monday -
one to Visby, one to Kalmar and two to Vasa, Finland - due to a
strike over cabin crew salaries and working conditions.
A SAS spokeswoman said the company expects the parties, a
Swedish trade union and the low-cost airline Flybe, which SAS
hires for the flights, to reach a deal over collective
agreements as soon as possible.
For more on the company, click on
HANDELSBANKEN, NORDEA, SWEDBANK
, SEB, DANSKE BANK, DNB NOR
For some Nordic banks, boring may be better than bonuses.
The Nordic banks' relatively conservative approach to risk and
cost control has sheltered them somewhat from the turbulence
across the continent.
For more on the companies, click on
FINGERPRINT
The Swedish biometrics firm will together with Gemalto,
Precise Biometrics and STMicroelectronics demonstrate at the
ongoing Mobile World Congress 2016 in Barcelona the world's
first end-to-end security architecture for fingerprint
authentication in wearable and consumer electronics, the
companies said in a joint statement.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)