ELECTROLUX
The Swedish home appliance maker repeated 2016 market forecasts ahead of its capital markets day on Wednesday, saying it expects the Western European market to grow by 2-3 percent and the North American market by 3-4 percent.
The firm also adjusted its forecast for raw material costs to a positive impact of about 750 million Swedish crowns ($88.37 million) this year, from a previous forecast of around 550 million.
BAKKAFROST
The Oslo-listed fish farmer reported core operating earnings in line with analysts' forecasts and kept its 2016 output guidance, while proposing a somewhat higher than expected dividend.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.4874 Swedish crowns)
