The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

FRONTLINE

The crude oil tanker firm announced late on Thursday a commercial joint venture with Diamond S. Shipping LLC and Euronav NV<, called Suezmax Chartering.

LEROEY SEAFOOD GROUP, HAVFISK

The Norwegian salmon farmer said on late on Thursday it would buy 64.4 percent of the shares in white fish trawler company Havfisk and 73.6 percent in the processing, sales and distribution company Norway Seafood.

On a 100-percent basis the two companies are valued at NOK 3.2 billion ($384 mln) together.

To finance the acquisitions Leroey aims to issue up to 9.2 percent new shares (around NOK 2.2 bln based on closing price on June 2).

ODFJELL DRILLING

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has ordered the rig firm to recalculate the value in use for two rigs. The FSA expects that the amended tests will result in material impairments for both rigs.

VOLVO

Heavy truck orders (Class 8) in North America, a key market for the Swedish truck maker, fell 31 percent year-on-year to 14,300 units in May, preliminary figures from ACT Research showed on Friday.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drug maker reported late on Thursday positive results for Saxenda for weight loss.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish company and France's Rusal announced on Friday a long-term cooperation.

