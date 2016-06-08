BRIEF-Green Cross says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,250 won/share for FY 2016
COPENHAGEN, June 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING
Hearing aid maker William Demant is looking for more retail acquisitions to increase control over the sale of its products and fight competition from discount chains such as Costco, its Chief Executive Niels Jacobsen told Reuters on the sidelines of the company's investor meeting in Copenhagen on Tuesday.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA U.S. ties with staunch ally Australia become strained after details about an acrimonious phone call between its leaders em
* Says it receives patent for HACD (Hyaluronic acid conjugated drugs)which will be used for the treatment of colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, from United States Patent and Trademark Office