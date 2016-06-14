The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecoms equipment-maker plans to lay off 3,000-4,000 employees later this summer and considers laying off thousands more in a bid to cut costs, newspaper Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) reported on Tuesday, quoting anonymous sources.

Chief Executive Hans Vestberg told the paper the company was proceeding with previously announced cost cuts and that there was still much left to do.

Ericsson was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

For more on the company, click on

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish pharmaceutical company's top-selling diabetes drug Victoza cut the risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death by 13 percent in a closely watched study that may help boost sales of the injectable medicine.

Victoza is only the second diabetes drug to show such heart benefits, after Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's pill Jardiance. Victoza's effect was evident in all areas.

For more on the company, click on

ODFJELL DRILLING

The Norwegian owner of drilling rigs for the oil industry has decided not to appeal an order by the country's financial regulator (FSA) to write down asset values, it said late on Monday.

The company will present the new numbers on Aug. 25.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)