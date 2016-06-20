(Adds Ericsson)
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
ERICSSON
The Swedish telecom equipment maker said on Sunday seven
current and former employees have been served with summons in
preliminary investigation proceedings by a Greek prosecutor
involving allegations of possible corruption.
The summons are part of an investigation into arms deals in
the Greek defence sector which includes a contract signed in
1999 by Ericsson Microwave Systems, which was sold by Ericsson
in 2006.
For more on the company, click on
TTS GROUP
Austria's Palfinger on Sunday announced it intends
to buy Norway's TTS Group. The Norwegian firm separately
confirmed the deal, which it said valued TTS at approximately
600 million Norwegian crowns ($72.56 million) on a fully diluted
basis.
The board of TTS unanimously backed the bid of 5.60 crowns
per share, a 65 percent premium to the June 17 closing price.
For more on the company, click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 8.2690 Norwegian crowns)