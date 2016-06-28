The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

BETSSON

The Swedish gaming company warns on second-quarter results, pointing to currency translation effects and a sales drop at its Sportsbook business.

SWEDBANK

RBC raises its recommendation on the Swedish bank's shares to "outperform" from "sector perform".

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish conglomerate's Maersk Oil unit was dealt a blow on Monday as it became clear it would lose the right to operate Qatar's largest offshore oilfield, the 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) al-Shaheen field, to France's Total SA.

REM OFFSHORE

The Norwegian offshore oil service vessel owner has agreed with banks and bondholders to restructure its debt, and will raise cash from its main owner at 0.87 Norwegian crowns per share, a discount of about 97 percent to the last traded price of 32.9 crowns per share on the Oslo Bourse.

