The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VOLVO AB

The chief executive for the Swedish truckmaker said Brexit may lead to lower economic growth in Europe but adds that the company is used to dealing with such headwinds, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri quoted him as saying.

For more on the company, click on

CHR. HANSEN HOLDING

The Danish food ingredient maker kept its outlook after posting third quarter revenue and earnings before interests and tax (EBIT) below expectations.

For more on the company, click on

HENNES & MAURITZ

Jeffries cut on Tuesday its target price on the Swedish fashion giant to 310 Swedish crowns.

For more on the company, click on

SAS

Moody's raised the Scandinavian airline's rating to B2 on a stable outlook late on Monday.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)