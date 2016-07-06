The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

DONG

The Danish utility has won a tender to build two offshore wind farms in the Netherlands with a capacity of 350 megawatts (MW) each, beating bids from 37 other companies, the Dutch Economic Affairs Ministry said late on Tuesday.

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

The budget airline's chief executive apologised for a spate of delays and cancellations seen in early July, and promised to work to maintain the trust of customers.

The company's June traffic data meanwhile showed overall year-on-year growth of 15 percent and a rise in the load factor to 90.2 percent from 88 percent in June of 2015.

ACADEMEDIA

Listed companies may not be suitable vehicles for running schools in Sweden, daily Dagens Industri reported Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson saying.

"It is doubtful whether listed companies are suitable to run schools," Andersson said. "That is a very long-term business and we have a commission looking at whether we should have a special company format."

Shares in welfare providers dropped sharply earlier this week after reports in Swedish media the Social Democrats - the larger of the two ruling coalition parties - plans a bill next year to limit profits by firms operating in the tax-funded services sector.

