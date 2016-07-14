The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SEB

The Swedish banking group beat second-quarter operating profit expectations on Thursday helped in part by uncertainty regarding the Brexit vote, although it warned that the market remained challenging.

HALDEX

SAF-Holland, a supplier of components to the commercial vehicle industry, has launched an all-cash offer for Haldex which values the Swedish brake systems maker at 4.2 billion crowns ($491 million).

Haldex said separately that apart from the SAF-Holland offer, which it said it would evaluate, it had also received a non-binding proposal from another party which it did not identify.

UPM-KYMMENE

World's biggest producer of graphic papers is in talks with Uruguay on developing what would be its second pulp mill in the country, the company said late on Wednesday.

SANOMA OYJ

Finland's biggest media company Sanoma said it was raising its outlook for 2016 due to improved operational performance in its Finnish media business.

GETINGE

The Swedish medical systems maker reported second-quarter core earnings and order intake below market expectations and said it expected "moderate" organic sales growth in 2016.

SAAB

Canada said late on Wednesday it wanted to move quickly to buy a new fleet of fighter jets but gave no details, leaving major questions about what plane Ottawa will buy as well as how and when. The five potential suppliers are Lockheed Martin, Boeing Corp, Eurofighter, Saab AB and Dassault Aviation SA.

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian company posted higher than expected second-quarter group results and said it would pay a minimum of a half dividend for 2016. Dividends will normally represent over 35 pct of group profit before amortization after tax.

DET NORSKE

The Norwegian oil firm has cut its 2016 capex outlook and posted smaller than expected falls in second-quarter revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)