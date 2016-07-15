The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ELISA OYJ

Finland's largest telecom operator reported second-quarter earnings slightly below market expectations on Friday. The firm said full-year revenues is estimated to be slightly higher than in 2015.

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish bank reported second-quarter operating profits above expectations on Friday and said it was well-equipped to handle much more difficult market conditions in Britain, should they arise after the Brexit vote.

GJENSIDIGE

The Norwegian insurer on Friday posted better-than-expected pretax profit in the second quarter and maintained its outlook for combined ratio, dividend and return on equity.

ORKLA

The Norwegian consumer-goods-maker reported second-quarter earnings above forecats on Friday due higher sales and continued cost-cutting. The firm maintained its outlook for operating profit growth in its branded consumer goods unit.

