The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ERICSSON, NOKIA

The Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker posted second-quarter operating profit and sales below market expectations and said it was cutting costs further to match weak demand.

Operating profit was 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($327 million), below a mean forecast of 3.0 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

Finnish rival Nokia is yet to publish its second-quarter results.

TELENOR

The Norwegian mobile phone operator lifted ambitions for its EBITDA margin this year despite a cut in expectations for revenue, and reported second-quarter core earnings above forecast.

VOLVO

Truck maker Volvo posted forecast-beating quarterly earnings as cost cuts and strong deliveries in Europe helped fortify it against rapidly slumping demand for commercial vehicles in the United States.

Adjusted operating earnings at Volvo rose to 6.13 billion Swedish crowns, beating a mean forecast of 5.64 billion in Reuters poll of analysts.

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian publishing firm reported second-quarter core earnings above forecast and repeated its mid to long term outlook for revenue growth of 15-20 percent in its key online classifieds business.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)