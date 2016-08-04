The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SECURITAS

The Swedish security services provider, the world's second-biggest after G4S, is due to report second-quarter results at 1100 GMT, with analysts expecting on average a 13 percent rise in core profit.

DONG ENERGY

The Danish utility and offshore wind farm developer posted second-quarter earnings below expectations, but maintained its outlook for 2016 core earnings and investments.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airline's total passenger traffic (RPK) rose by 15 percent in July, while revenues per passenger kilometre flown (yield) rose to 0.52 Norwegian crowns from 0.50 crowns a year ago.

SEB

The Swedish bank is leading a 34 million crown ($3.97 million) investment in Danish tech start-up Coinify, which does digital transactions based on blockchain, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday.

NOKIA

The Finnish mobile network equipment maker's second-quarter profit fell more sharply than expected as telecom operators spent less on faster networks and as others held off signing new orders as the Finnish firm merges operations with recently-acquired rival Alcatel-Lucent.

The company also raised its cost-cutting target.

HALDEX

The Swedish brake systems group said on Thursday its board of directors has unanimously recommended a 4.4 billion Swedish crown ($514.66 million) cash offer by ZF in Germany. It said in a separate statement it would not recommend shareholders accept a 4.2 billion crown offer made by SAF-Holland.

TGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor posted forecast-beating operating earnings for the second quarter and raised its 2016 multi-client investments guidance. However, the firm repeated that the near-term market outlook remains challenging.

