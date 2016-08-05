The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drug company narrowed its full-year profit growth guidance towards the lower end of a previously indicated target range, and said it sees intensified competition in the United States.

Second-quarter operating profit came in at 12.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.87 billion), in line with the same quarter last year as well as with analysts' expectations.

DSV

The Danish transport and logistic group reported second-quarter operating profit above analysts' expectations and narrowed its full-year guidance for operating profit before special items to 3.3-3.5 billion crowns from 3.1-3.5 billion crowns previously.

($1 = 6.6742 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)