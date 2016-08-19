The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ERICSSON

Top shareholders in Swedish telecom equipment firm Ericsson want to replace chairman Leif Johansson after pushing out the company's CEO earlier this year, daily Svenska Dagbladet writes, citing unnamed sources.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The strategy review of the shipping and oil group will likely end up with a transportation division and an energy division, people with direct knowledge of the matter told daily Berlingske. A.P. Moller-Maersk is expect to publish results of strategy review before end of September.

SANDVIK

HSBC has cut its recommendation on the stock of Swedish engineering group to hold from buy.

