The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

GETINGE

The Swedish medical systems maker said on Monday it had replaced its chief executive and appointed an acting president and CEO, effective immediately. The board cited "different views on the future direction" of the company.

FRED.OLSEN ENERGY

The rig firm has settled its dispute with South Korean yard Hyundai Heavy Industries over the construction of the semi-submersible rig Bollsta Dolphin.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)