The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SEADRILL

The Norwegian rig firm reported results above forecasts. It said the rig market is still challenging and repeated its plan to complete refinancing by year end.

DNB AND NORDEA

The two Nordic banks will merge their business in the Baltic countries.

SALMAR

The fish farmer reported operating profit above forecast but cut its 2016 salmon production guidance.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecom operator, the second-biggest player in Denmark, will cut 79 jobs and close 5 of 67 stores in Denmark, daily Berlingske wrote on Thursday.

Telenor lost 18,000 mobile customers in the second quarter, the paper said.

HANDELSBANKEN, INDUSTRIVARDEN

The Swedish bank said it had divested all its A-shares in parent Industrivarden at 153.25 crowns per share. The transaction will boost earnings in Q3 and the bank's Tier 1 Capital ratio. Lundbergs said it had acquired shares.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)