The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HALDEX

ZF Friedrichshafen said it has raised its bid for Sweden's Haldex to 110 Swedish crowns per share from 100 crowns. The offer, which was unanimously recommended by Haldex' board, equals a rival bid by Knorr-Bremse AG.

SKF

Morgan Stanley has cut its rating on the stock of the Swedish bearings maker to equal weight from overweight.

CAPIO

Apax Europe and Nordic Capital fund VI have sold 20 million Capio shares in a placement to institutional investors. The selling price was 49 Swedish crowns per share compared to the stock's closing price of 51.5 crowns on Tuesday.

DET NORSKE OLJESELSKAP

The Norwegian oil firm raised its 2016 output guidance based on stronger-than-expected production from the Alvheim area.

PGS AND TGS

The two seismic surveying firms have agreed terms and conditions for jointly acquiring the majority of the multi-client library of Dolphin UK Ltd.

KESKO OYJ

The Finnish retailer reported its sales in August totalled 984.3 million euros ($1.10 billion) and were up 33.5 percent. In comparable terms, sales increased by 5.8 percent in local currencies, excluding recent acquisitions of Suomen Lahikauppa and Onninen.

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on (Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)