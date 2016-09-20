The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
SAS, NORWEGIAN AIR
Unlisted airline Wideroe could order up to 10 Bombardier
CSeries passenger planes to ramp up competition with
larger Nordic rivals SAS and Norwegian Air, financial daily
Dagens Naeringsliv reported.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)