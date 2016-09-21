The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

STATOIL

More than 300 employees at subcontractors to the Norwegian oil industry went on strike on Wednesday after wage talks broke down, forcing oil firms to halt the drilling of some new wells and may later hit output if the strike escalates.

H&M

The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex, a rival of Sweden's H&M, reported first half net profit up 8 percent from a year ago driven by strong sales as it focuses on flag-ship stores and its online platforms.

Inditex's first half net profit was 1.26 billion euros ($1.40 billion), just above a Reuters polled forecast of 1.25 billion euros.

VOLVO

Transport sector body Nordic Logistics Association (NLA) will decide in the coming two to three months whether to advise its members to seek damages from Volvo and other truck makers fined over a cartel in a European ruling this year, its CEO told business daily Dagens Industri.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)