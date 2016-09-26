The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ERICSSON

Investment banking group Credit Suisse cut its target price for Ericsson's American Depository Receipts to $6.40 from $6.43 on Monday. The ADR's closed at $6.93 on Friday. Credit Suisse also raised its recommendation on the company to neutral from underperform.

Media reported last week the company planned to cut 3,000 Swedish manufacturing jobs as part of its cost-reduction programme.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's top bank seeks to grow its business organically and not through mergers and acquisitions, Chief Executive Thomas Borgen told Norwegian financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

He repeated his position that the bank's core market is in the Nordic countries and that it does not plan to expand in other regions.

