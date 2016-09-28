The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ABB

Activist shareholder Cevian wants to break up Swiss engineering group ABB's Power Grids business and sell it in parts to strategic buyers, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported, citing unnamed sources.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group said on late Tuesday it has appointed Klaus Rud Sejling as new chief executive for its logistics subsidiary Damco from Oct 1. He will replace Hanne B. Sorensen.

VOLVO

AB Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt said the group had a "solid plan" for its bus division when asked in Dagens Industri interview from Hannover truck show about rumours it could sell the unit, and pointed to strong synergies with its core trucks business.

KONE

The Finnish elevator maker said it was keeping its strategic and financial targets as well as business outlook for 2016 unchanged as it issued a statement ahead of its capital markets day later on Wednesday.

