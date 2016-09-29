The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin maker posted on Thursday plans to cut 1,000 of 42,300 jobs in the face of a challenging competitive environment in 2017, especially in the United States. The move would not change the company's full-year outlook, it said.

INTERNATIONELLA ENGELSKA SKOLAN I SVERIGE

Trading in the English speaking school in Sweden starts on Thursday on the Stockholm bourse after the company said on Thursday morning its initial public offering was subscribed about 25 times.

ERICSSON

Main owners Investor and Industrivarden do not exclude selling their stakes in Ericsson in ongoing evaluations of their ownerships in the firm, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported late Wednesday, citing a source, adding there is however resistance at the two against selling it.

"They now do their homework thoroughly. It means they need to form an opinion about Ericsson's value in the case of different courses of action. They therefore look at what value Ericsson might bring at a sale, as an entity but also in parts," it quoted a source familiar with the owners' work with Ericsson as saying.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)