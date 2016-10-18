(Adds Arcam and Com Hem factors) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

GJENSIDIGE

The Norwegian insurer aims to grow in the Nordic and Baltic region, and may do so by merging with a competitor, Chief Executive Helge Leiro Baastad told financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv on Tuesday.

He did not name potential partners but said Sweden, Denmark and the Baltic countries were high on the firm's agenda.

The company has previously failed in separate attempts to merge with Norway's Storebrand and Sweden's Folksam , but this should not prevent a third attempt at forming a larger Nordic unit, Leiro Baastad said.

ARCAM

General Electric on Tuesday extended the acceptance period for its bid for the Swedish industrial 3D printer maker to Nov. 1 and said it holds 40.4 percent of the outstanding shares.

NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR

The Norwegian maker of semiconductors reported below-forecast revenues and earnings for the third quarter.

COM HEM

The Swedish cable TV operator reported core profit above expectations and said it would significantly increase its dividend in 2017.

