The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish bank reported third-quarter operating profits in line with expectations on Wednesday, helped by capital gains from the sale of a stake in its main owner.

KVAERNER

The Norwegian oil service firm posted third-quarter results above forecast and repeated its outlook for higher EBITDA margin this year than last year. However, the market outlook remains uncertain amid oil and gas companies' reduced spending on new projects.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms group's Malaysian subsidiary Digi cut its 2016 revenue and capital spending outlook as it reported a slight increase in third-quarter core earnings compared to last year.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)