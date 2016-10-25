The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SWEDBANK

The Swedish bank reported higher than expected profits in the third quarter as increased lending volumes in Sweden and the Baltics boosted interest income. Operating profit rose to 6.03 billion crowns ($677 million), from 4.70 billion a year earlier, topping the 5.26 billion seen by analysts.

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group reported third quarter core profit in line with forecasts while order bookings lagged expectations. The company also presented a restructuring programme entailing cuts of 700 jobs.

ERICSSON, SAAB

Saab CEO Hakan Buskhe, mentioned by Swedish media as a possible new head of Ericsson, said he was not in talks with Ericsson's board about taking the top job at the telecom equipment maker.

Separately, JP Morgan cut its rating on the Ericsson stock to neutral from overweight.

WARTSILA

The Finnish engineering company posted third-quarter results below expectations due to lower-than-expected power plants deliveries.

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals company lowered its sales target for 2016 and posted quarterly profits a tad below market expectations, citing weak demand from the oil and gas sector as well as currency headwinds.

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium maker slightly lifted its forecast for global demand in 2016 as it reported third-quarter earnings ahead of forecasts.

MILLICOM

The emerging markets telecom operator reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) below market expectations but kept its outlook for the full year unchanged.

TRELLEBORG

The Swedish engineering group posted a rise in core earnings that was in line with expectations but said the trend in several segments remained subdued in most markets, above all within offshore and oil and gas.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)